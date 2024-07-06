HT Auto

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street On Road Price in Perambalur

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Front Right View
1/15
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Front View
2/15
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Left View
3/15
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Rear Left View
4/15
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Rear Right View
5/15
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Rear View
6/15
1.43 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Perambalur
Avenger 220 Street Price in Perambalur

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Perambalur starts from Rs. 1.72 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street STD₹ 1.72 Lakhs
...Read More

Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Variant Wise Price List in Perambalur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
220
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,43,501
RTO
17,220
Insurance
11,103
On-Road Price in Chennai
(Price not available in Perambalur)
1,71,824
EMI@3,693/mo
Close

Bajaj News

(L-R) MoRTH Minister Nitin Gadkari with Rajiv Bajaj, MD - Bajaj Auto, at the launch of the new Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle
Govt should review GST rates on vehicles powered by clean fuels: Rajiv Bajaj
6 Jul 2024
Bajaj Freedom comes with the longest seat in the segment.
Bajaj Freedom bike launched: Five misconceptions about CNG busted
6 Jul 2024
The Bajaj Freedom 125 is the world's bike to run on CNG and petrol. How does the bi-fuel motor work? Read on to know more
Explained: How the CNG powertrain works on the Bajaj Freedom 125
6 Jul 2024
Bajaj claims that Freedom has the longest seat in the motorcycle segment.
Bajaj gives birth to world’s first CNG bike. Prices start from…
6 Jul 2024
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari checks out the new Bajaj Freedom CNG motorcycle during the launch event held in Mumbai on July 5.
Where’s the cylinder? Nitin Gadkari amused at Bajaj Freedom CNG bike’s unique design
6 Jul 2024
View all
  News

Bajaj Videos

Bajaj has launched the Freedom CNG bike at starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 in India. The world's first CNG bike gets a 125-cc engine and comes with dual fuel tank offering 2-kg cylinder for CNG and 2-litre tank for petrol.
Bajaj Freedom, world's first CNG motorcycle, launched in India: First look
5 Jul 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar NS400Z, its biggest Pulsar yet, in India as its new flagship model.
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z launched at 1.85 lakh: First look
3 May 2024
Bajaj Auto has launched the Pulsar N250 at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex showroom), almost at the same price as its preceding version.
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 review: Better balance between performance and usability
15 Apr 2024
Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
10 Apr 2024
Bajaj has updated the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar NS160 for 2023.
Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and NS200: What has changed?
28 Apr 2023
View all
 

