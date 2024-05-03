Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Lakhimpur Kheri starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Lakhimpur Kheri starts from Rs. 1.70 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street dealers and showrooms in Lakhimpur Kheri for best offers.
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price breakup in Lakhimpur Kheri includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Hunter 350 which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Lakhimpur Kheri, Kawasaki W175 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Lakhimpur Kheri and TVS Zeppelin R starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Lakhimpur Kheri.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Avenger 220 Street STD ₹ 1.70 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price