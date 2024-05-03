Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Jammu starts from Rs. 1.67 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street dealers and showrooms in Jammu for best offers.
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price breakup in Jammu includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Hunter 350 which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Jammu, Kawasaki W175 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Jammu and TVS Zeppelin R starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Jammu.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Avenger 220 Street STD ₹ 1.67 Lakhs
