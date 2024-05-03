Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price in Firozpur starts from Rs. 1.67 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street dealers and showrooms in Firozpur for best offers.
Bajaj Avenger 220 Street on road price breakup in Firozpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street is mainly compared to Royal Enfield Hunter 350 which starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Firozpur, Kawasaki W175 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Firozpur and TVS Zeppelin R starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Firozpur.
Variants On-Road Price Bajaj Avenger 220 Street STD ₹ 1.67 Lakhs
