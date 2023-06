Latest Update

Bajaj 2021 Pulsar NS160

Bajaj 2021 Pulsar NS160 Launch Date:

Bajaj has quietly launched the Pulsar NS160 2022 version. The bike has been first seen in Metallic Pearl White with black alloy wheels. However, the Bajaj 2021 Pulsar NS160 was launched in September 2021 and created a buzz around the market with its new and stunning look. The design of the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 is based on its bigger brother, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200.



Bajaj 2021 Pulsar NS160 price:



The Bajaj 2021 Pulsar NS160 comes at a starting price of Rs 1,22, 854 (Ex-showroom, New Delhi).



Bajaj 2021 Pulsar NS160 Features:



Style, feature and price-wise, this bike is more premium than Pulsar 150. The Bajaj 2021 Pulsar NS160 comes with ABS, Pass Light, Clear-Lens Indicator Lenses, AHO (Automatic Headlamps On), Back-lit Switchgear, BSIV Compliant Engine, Engine Kill Switch, Fuel Warning Indicator, Low Oil Indicator, Fuel Gauge and Low Battery Indicator, The 2021 Pulsar NS160 has a strong mass-forward design with crisp, aggressive streetfighter style. It has a semi-digital instrument cluster. The headlight is halogen with pilot lighting.



Bajaj 2021 Pulsar NS160 Performance:



The BS VI 160.3 cc engine on the Bajaj NS160 produces 17.3 BHP power and 14.6 Nm of max torque. It has disc brakes on both the front and back wheels, as well as ABS (anti-lock braking system). The perimeter frame of the Bajaj 2021 Pulsar NS160 BS6 is the same as previously. This Pulsar is offering a five-speed manual transmission. Traditional telescopic forks and an adjustable mono-shock handle the suspension responsibilities.



Bajaj 2021 Pulsar NS160 Capacity:



The Bajaj 2021 Pulsar NS160 is a stylish and sporty motorcycle that weighs around 151 kilos and has a fuel tank size of 12 litres. It has a decent fuel efficiency of 40.6 kilometres per litre.



Bajaj 2021 Pulsar NS160 Rivals:



The main rivals of Bajaj 2021 Pulsar NS160 are Honda CB Unicorn 160, Yamaha R15 V3.0 and Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI....Read MoreRead Less