Avon E Star on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 60,000. Visit your nearest Avon E Star dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Avon E Star on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Avon E Star is mainly compared to Yulu Wynn which starts at Rs. 55,555 in New Delhi, Ampere Magnus which starts at Rs. 49,999 in New Delhi and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Avon E Star STD ₹ 60,000