Avon E Plus on road price in Ludhiana starts from Rs. 26,370. Visit your nearest Avon E Plus on road price in Ludhiana starts from Rs. 26,370. Visit your nearest Avon E Plus dealers and showrooms in Ludhiana for best offers. Avon E Plus on road price breakup in Ludhiana includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Avon E Plus STD ₹ 26,370