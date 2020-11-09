Avera Retrosa on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.20 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Avera Retrosa on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.20 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Avera Retrosa dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Avera Retrosa on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Avera Retrosa is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in New Delhi, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in New Delhi and LML Star starting at Rs. 1 Lakhs in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Avera Retrosa STD ₹ 1.20 Lakhs