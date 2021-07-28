Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 78,680. Visit your nearest Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 on road price in Jaipur starts from Rs. 78,680. Visit your nearest Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 dealers and showrooms in Jaipur for best offers. Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 on road price breakup in Jaipur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 is mainly compared to Okinawa PraisePro which starts at Rs. 76,848 in Jaipur, Hero Electric Nyx which starts at Rs. 0.62 Lakhs in Jaipur and Hero Electric AE-8 starting at Rs. 70,000 in Jaipur. Variants On-Road Price Atumobile Atum Version 1.0 STD ₹ 78,680