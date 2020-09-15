Cars
Cars
Find New Cars
Compare Cars
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Car Offers
Car Dealers
Bikes
Bikes
Find New Bikes
Find New Scooters
Compare Bikes
Latest Bikes
Upcoming Bikes
Bike Offers
Bike Dealers
Commercial Vehicles
Commercial Vehicles
Find New Trucks
Find New Buses
Find New Three Wheelers
News & Videos
News & Videos
Auto News
Car News
Two-Wheeler News
Electric Vehicle News
Insurance
Videos
Photos
Reviews
Web Stories
Trending
EV
EV
Electric Vehicles
Electric Charging Station
EV Cost Calculator
Electric Cars
Electric Bikes
Electric Vehicle News
More
More
How To
EMI Calculator
For You
User Reviews
My Garage
MG Hector
Mahindra BE 6
Mahindra XEV 9e
Mahindra Bolero
Tata Sierra 2026
Atum Vader
Price
Specs & Features
Range
User Reviews
Colours
Images
Alternatives
ATUMOBILE
Atum Vader Gray Colour
₹1.08 - 1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
View Price Breakup
EMIs starting from ₹2200
Check EMI offers
3.0
1
Review & Win ₹2000
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers
Atum Vader Gray Colour
Gray
Explore Color Options For Atum Vader Alternatives
PURE EV EcoDryft
₹
1.19 - 1.28 Lakhs
Check Offers
EcoDryft Colours
Revolt Motors RV BlazeX
₹
1.2 Lakhs
Check Offers
RV BlazeX Colours
PURE EV eTryst 350
₹
1.5 Lakhs
Check Offers
eTryst 350 Colours
Revolt Motors RV1
₹
99,999 - 1.05 Lakhs
Check Offers
RV1 Colours
Oben Rorr EZ Sigma
₹
1.27 - 1.37 Lakhs
Check Offers
Rorr EZ Sigma Colours
Komaki Ranger
₹
1.3 - 1.35 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ranger Colours
Atumobile Atum Vader Images
10 images
View All
Atum Vader Images
Popular Atumobile Bikes
Popular
Atumobile Atum Version 1.0
₹
61,500*
*Ex-showroom price
View all
Atumobile Bikes
Home
New Bikes
Atumobile Bikes
Atumobile Atum Vader Colours