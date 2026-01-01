Additional Features

Side stand motor cut-off, RAM - 2 GB, ROM - 16 GB, Ride Mode - Zip | Smart Eco, Dashboard auto brightness, AutoHold, Auto Indicator Cut-off, Guide-me-home lights, Emergency Stop Signal, Tow Notifications, Find My scooter, Ride Stories, Push Navigation, Alexa Skills, Auto-reply to calls, Magic Twist, Skid Control, Google Maps, Document Storage, Ping my scooter, Share live location, Inter-city Trip Planner, WhatsApp preview on Dashboard