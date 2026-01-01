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Ather Energy Rizta Z (IDC 159 Km) Super Matte

3.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.63 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Rizta Z (IDC 159 Km) Super Matte

Rizta Z (IDC 159 Km) Super Matte Prices

The Rizta Z (IDC 159 Km) Super Matte, is listed at ₹1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Rizta Z (IDC 159 Km) Super Matte Mileage

All variants of the Rizta offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Rizta Z (IDC 159 Km) Super Matte Colours

The Rizta Z (IDC 159 Km) Super Matte is available in 7 colour options: Siachen White Mono, Deccan Grey Mono, Pangong Blue Duo, Cardomom Green Duo, Pangong Blue Mono, Alphonso Yellow Duo, Deccan Grey Duo.

Rizta Z (IDC 159 Km) Super Matte Engine and Transmission

Rizta Z (IDC 159 Km) Super Matte vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Rizta's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs or the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

Rizta Z (IDC 159 Km) Super Matte Specs & Features

The Rizta Z (IDC 159 Km) Super Matte has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Music Control, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Anti Theft Alarm and Charging Station Locater.

Ather Energy Rizta Z (IDC 159 Km) Super Matte Price

Rizta Z (IDC 159 Km) Super Matte

₹1.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,56,046
Insurance
6,895
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,62,941
EMI@3,502/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ather Energy Rizta Z (IDC 159 Km) Super Matte Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1850 mm
Ground Clearance
150 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Height
1140 mm
Kerb Weight
125 kg

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake Diameter
200 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.7s
Range
159 km
Max Speed
80 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Motor IP Rating
IP66
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
4.3 kW
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
ARAI Mileage

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Motor Type
PMSM
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
15 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
34 L
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Riding Modes - Default | Eco | SmartEco, Side Stand Motor Cut-Off, 400 mm Water Wading Limit, Auto Hold, Auto Indicator Cut-Off, Guide-Me-Home Lights, FallSafe, Emergency Stop Signal, Magic Twist, Skid Control (Dashboard - 16 GB Storage, 2 GB RAM, 4G LTE, GNSS with AGPS, Document Storage, Ping My Scooter, Share Live Location, Inner-City Trip Planner, Auto Reply to Calls, WhatsApp Preview), (Ather Connect - Tow Notifications, Find My Scooter, Ride Stories, Push Navigation, Alexa Skills)
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Charging Station Locater
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Charging

Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes
Ather Energy Rizta Z (IDC 159 Km) Super Matte EMI
EMI3,152 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,46,646
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,46,646
Interest Amount
42,474
Payable Amount
1,89,120

Ather Energy Rizta other Variants

Rizta S (IDC 123 Km) Mono

₹1.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,17,047
Insurance
6,895
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,23,942
EMI@2,664/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Rizta S (IDC 123 Km) Super Matte

₹1.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,18,047
Insurance
6,895
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,24,942
EMI@2,685/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rizta S (IDC 123 Km) Mono-Stack Pro

₹1.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,32,047
Insurance
6,895
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,38,942
EMI@2,986/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rizta S (IDC 123 Km) Super Matte-Stack Pro

₹1.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,33,047
Insurance
6,895
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,39,942
EMI@3,008/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rizta Z (IDC 123 Km) Mono

₹1.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,35,046
Insurance
6,895
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,41,941
EMI@3,051/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rizta Z (IDC 123 Km) Duo

₹1.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,35,546
Insurance
6,895
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,42,441
EMI@3,062/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rizta Z (IDC 123 Km) Super Matte

₹1.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,36,046
Insurance
6,895
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,42,941
EMI@3,072/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rizta S (IDC 159 Km) Mono

₹1.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,548
Insurance
6,895
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,46,443
EMI@3,148/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rizta S (IDC 159 Km) Super Matte

₹1.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,40,548
Insurance
6,895
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,47,443
EMI@3,169/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rizta Z (IDC 159 Km) Mono

₹1.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,55,046
Insurance
6,895
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,61,941
EMI@3,481/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rizta Z (IDC 159 Km) Duo

₹1.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,55,546
Insurance
6,895
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,62,441
EMI@3,491/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rizta S (IDC 159 Km) Mono-Stack Pro

₹1.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,55,548
Insurance
6,895
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,62,443
EMI@3,492/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rizta S (IDC 159 Km) Super Matte-Stack Pro

₹1.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,56,548
Insurance
6,895
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,63,443
EMI@3,513/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rizta Z (IDC 123 Km) Mono-Stack Pro

₹1.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,57,546
Insurance
6,895
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,64,441
EMI@3,534/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rizta Z (IDC 123 Km) Duo-Stack Pro

₹1.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,58,046
Insurance
6,895
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,64,941
EMI@3,545/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rizta Z (IDC 123 Km) Super Matte-Stack Pro

₹1.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,58,546
Insurance
6,895
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,65,441
EMI@3,556/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rizta Z (IDC 159 Km) Mono-Stack Pro

₹1.85 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,78,546
Insurance
6,895
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,85,441
EMI@3,986/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rizta Z (IDC 159 Km) Duo-Stack Pro

₹1.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,79,046
Insurance
6,895
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,85,941
EMI@3,997/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rizta Z (IDC 159 Km) Super Matte-Stack Pro

₹1.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,79,546
Insurance
6,895
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,86,441
EMI@4,007/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ather Energy Rizta Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
+6
RiztavsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
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RiztavsChetak
Ampere Magnus Neo

Ampere Magnus Neo

86,999 - 89,999
RiztavsMagnus Neo
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
RiztavsOneS Gen 2
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Riztavs450S
Ather Energy 450X

Ather Energy 450X

1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
+2
Riztavs450X

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