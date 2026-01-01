Additional Features

Riding Modes - Default | Eco | SmartEco, Side Stand Motor Cut-Off, 400 mm Water Wading Limit, Auto Hold, Auto Indicator Cut-Off, Guide-Me-Home Lights, FallSafe, Emergency Stop Signal, Magic Twist, Skid Control (Dashboard - 16 GB Storage, 2 GB RAM, 4G LTE, GNSS with AGPS, Document Storage, Ping My Scooter, Share Live Location, Inner-City Trip Planner, Auto Reply to Calls, WhatsApp Preview), (Ather Connect - Tow Notifications, Find My Scooter, Ride Stories, Push Navigation, Alexa Skills)