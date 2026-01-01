The Rizta Z Duo-2.9 kWh, is priced at ₹1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The Rizta Z Duo-2.9 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Rizta Z Duo-2.9 kWh is available in 7 colour options: Siachen White Mono, Deccan Grey Mono, Pangong Blue Duo, Cardomom Green Duo, Pangong Blue Mono, Alphonso Yellow Duo, Deccan Grey Duo.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Rizta Z Duo-2.9 kWh include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs and the Yamaha EC-06 priced ₹1.68 Lakhs.
The Rizta Z Duo-2.9 kWh has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance and Charging Station Locater.