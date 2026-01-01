hamburger icon
RiztaPriceRangeSpecifications
Ather Energy Rizta Left View
1/17
Ather Energy Rizta Right View
2/17
Ather Energy Rizta Handlebar View
3/17
Ather Energy Rizta Headlight View
4/17
Ather Energy Rizta Map Navigation And Speedometer View
5/17
Ather Energy Rizta Model Name View
View all Images
6/17

Ather Energy Rizta S Mono

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.26 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers

Rizta S Mono

Rizta S Mono Prices

The Rizta S Mono, is priced at ₹1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Rizta S Mono Range

The Rizta S Mono offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Rizta S Mono Colours

The Rizta S Mono is available in 7 colour options: Siachen White Mono, Deccan Grey Mono, Pangong Blue Duo, Cardomom Green Duo, Pangong Blue Mono, Alphonso Yellow Duo, Deccan Grey Duo.

Rizta S Mono Battery & Range

Rizta S Mono vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Rizta S Mono include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs and the Yamaha EC-06 priced ₹1.68 Lakhs.

Rizta S Mono Specs & Features

The Rizta S Mono has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance and Charging Station Locater.

Ather Energy Rizta S Mono Price

Rizta S Mono

₹1.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,19,546
Insurance
6,719
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,26,265
EMI@2,714/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Ather Energy Rizta S Mono Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
1850 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Height
1140 mm
Additional Storage
34 L
Kerb Weight
125 kg
Saddle Height
780-840 mm
Width
750 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304 mm,Rear :-304 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-: 90/90-12, Rear :-100/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
4.7s
Range
123 km
Max Speed
80 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Swappable Battery
Yes
Motor IP Rating
IP66
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
4.3 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IP67 ( Battery )
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Music Control
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
15 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
34 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Side stand motor cut-off, RAM - 1 GB, ROM - 8 GB, Ride Mode - Zip | Smart Eco, Dashboard auto brightness, AutoHold, Auto Indicator Cut-off, Guide-me-home lights, Emergency Stop Signal, Tow Notifications, Find My scooter, Ride Stories, Push Navigation, Alexa Skills
Charging Station Locater
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes, 7 Inch Display

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
6 Hours 40 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km
Battery Capacity
2.9 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Ather Energy Rizta S Mono EMI
EMI2,443 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,13,638
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,13,638
Interest Amount
32,913
Payable Amount
1,46,551

Ather Energy Rizta other Variants

Rizta Battery as a Service (BaaS)

₹ 80,603*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
75,999
Insurance
4,604
On-Road Price in Delhi
80,603
EMI@1,732/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Rizta S Super Matte

₹1.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,21,546
Insurance
6,719
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,28,265
EMI@2,757/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rizta Z Mono-2.9 kWh

₹1.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,047
RTO
7,006
Insurance
230
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,46,283
EMI@3,144/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rizta Z Duo-2.9 kWh

₹1.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,40,047
Insurance
7,006
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,47,053
EMI@3,161/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rizta Z Super Matte-2.9 kWh

₹1.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,41,047
Insurance
7,006
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,48,053
EMI@3,182/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rizta S 3.7 kWh

₹1.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,42,047
Insurance
7,160
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,49,207
EMI@3,207/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rizta Z Mono-3.7 kWh

₹1.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,59,046
RTO
7,389
Insurance
230
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,66,665
EMI@3,582/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rizta Z Duo-3.7 kWh

₹1.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,60,046
Insurance
7,389
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,67,435
EMI@3,599/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Rizta Z Super Matte-3.7 kWh

₹1.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,61,046
RTO
7,389
Insurance
230
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,68,665
EMI@3,625/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Ather Energy Rizta Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RiztavsiQube
Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RiztavsEC-06
Okaya EV Motofaast

Okaya EV Motofaast

1.39 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RiztavsMotofaast
River Indie

River Indie

1.46 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RiztavsIndie
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RiztavsEVA
Honda Activa E

Honda Activa E

1.17 - 1.52 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
RiztavsActiva E

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Top Electric Bikes

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

₹1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Ampere Magnus Grand
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

₹91,399 - 1.34 Lakhs
BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

₹15.25 Lakhs
Ather Energy 450x

Ather Energy 450x

₹1.5 - 1.8 Lakhs
View allPopular Electric Bikes

Popular Ather Energy Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Ather Energy Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details