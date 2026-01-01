The Rizta S (IDC 159 Km) Mono-Stack Pro, is listed at ₹1.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Rizta offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Rizta S (IDC 159 Km) Mono-Stack Pro is available in 7 colour options: Siachen White Mono, Deccan Grey Mono, Pangong Blue Duo, Cardomom Green Duo, Pangong Blue Mono, Alphonso Yellow Duo, Deccan Grey Duo.
In the Rizta's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs or the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The Rizta S (IDC 159 Km) Mono-Stack Pro has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Music Control, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Charging Station Locater and Anti Theft Alarm.