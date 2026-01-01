hamburger icon
Rizta Price Range Specifications
Ather Energy Rizta Left View
1/17
Ather Energy Rizta Right View
2/17
Ather Energy Rizta Handlebar View
3/17
Ather Energy Rizta Headlight View
4/17
Ather Energy Rizta Map Navigation And Speedometer View
5/17
Ather Energy Rizta Model Name View
6/17

Ather Energy Rizta S 3.7 kWh

1.49 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Rizta S 3.7 kWh

Rizta S 3.7 kWh Prices

The Rizta S 3.7 kWh, is priced at ₹1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Rizta S 3.7 kWh Range

The Rizta S 3.7 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Rizta S 3.7 kWh Colours

The Rizta S 3.7 kWh is available in 7 colour options: Siachen White Mono, Deccan Grey Mono, Pangong Blue Duo, Cardomom Green Duo, Pangong Blue Mono, Alphonso Yellow Duo, Deccan Grey Duo.

Rizta S 3.7 kWh Battery & Range

Rizta S 3.7 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Rizta S 3.7 kWh include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs and the Yamaha EC-06 priced ₹1.68 Lakhs.

Rizta S 3.7 kWh Specs & Features

The Rizta S 3.7 kWh has Call/SMS Alerts, Charging at Home, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Roadside Assistance, Anti Theft Alarm, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Low Battery Indicator.

Ather Energy Rizta S 3.7 kWh Price

Rizta S 3.7 kWh

₹1.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,42,047
Insurance
7,160
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,49,207
EMI@3,207/mo
Close

Ather Energy Rizta S 3.7 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Additional Storage
34 L

Tyres and Brakes

Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
159 km
Max Speed
80 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Features and Safety

Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
34 L
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
7 Inch

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
8 Hours
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Ather Energy Rizta S 3.7 kWh EMI
EMI2,886 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,34,286
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,34,286
Interest Amount
38,894
Payable Amount
1,73,180

Ather Energy Rizta other Variants

Rizta Battery as a Service (BaaS)

₹ 80,603*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
75,999
Insurance
4,604
On-Road Price in Delhi
80,603
EMI@1,732/mo
Close

Rizta S Mono

₹1.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,19,546
Insurance
6,719
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,26,265
EMI@2,714/mo
View breakup

Rizta S Super Matte

₹1.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,21,546
Insurance
6,719
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,28,265
EMI@2,757/mo
View breakup

Rizta Z Mono-2.9 kWh

₹1.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,047
RTO
7,006
Insurance
230
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,46,283
EMI@3,144/mo
View breakup

Rizta Z Duo-2.9 kWh

₹1.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,40,047
Insurance
7,006
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,47,053
EMI@3,161/mo
View breakup

Rizta Z Super Matte-2.9 kWh

₹1.48 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,41,047
Insurance
7,006
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,48,053
EMI@3,182/mo
View breakup

Rizta Z Mono-3.7 kWh

₹1.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,59,046
RTO
7,389
Insurance
230
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,66,665
EMI@3,582/mo
View breakup

Rizta Z Duo-3.7 kWh

₹1.67 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,60,046
Insurance
7,389
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,67,435
EMI@3,599/mo
View breakup

Rizta Z Super Matte-3.7 kWh

₹1.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,61,046
RTO
7,389
Insurance
230
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,68,665
EMI@3,625/mo
View breakup

Ather Energy Rizta Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 LakhsEx-Showroom
RiztavsiQube
Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 LakhsEx-Showroom
RiztavsEC-06
Okaya EV Motofaast

Okaya EV Motofaast

1.39 LakhsEx-Showroom
RiztavsMotofaast
River Indie

River Indie

1.46 LakhsEx-Showroom
RiztavsIndie
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
RiztavsEVA
Honda Activa E

Honda Activa E

1.17 - 1.52 LakhsEx-Showroom
RiztavsActiva E

view all specs and features

Popular Ather Energy Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Ather Energy Bikes

