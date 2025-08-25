Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Rizta.
VS
Ather Energy Rizta
Ather Energy 450S
Select a feature you want to compare:
Footspace View
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Ather Energy Rizta User Reviews & Ratings
Write a Review
User Reviews
Perfect city bike with perfect looks
This is a dream scooter. Its driving is so smooth that you will not feel any discomfort. Its motor is very powerful and being electric, it is also very economical. It is great for both city and highway.By: Devendra Kumar (Aug 25, 2025)