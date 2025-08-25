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ATHER ENERGY Rizta Mileage

₹75,999 - 1.61 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
EMIs starting from ₹1541
3.9
78
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Ather Energy Rizta Battery Range

The variant with a battery capacity of 2.9-3.7 kWh offers a range of 123-160 km.
Battery CapacityRange
2.9-3.7 kWh123-160 km

Ather Energy Rizta Variants Wise Mileage

Ather Energy Rizta price starts at ₹ 75,999 and goes up to ₹ 1.61 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ather Energy Rizta comes in 10 variants. Ather Energy Rizta's top variant is Z Super Matte-3.7 kWh.
10 Variants Available
Rizta Battery as a Service (BaaS)
₹75,999*
Rizta S Mono
123 km Range (Company Claimed)
80 kmph
₹1.2 Lakhs*
Rizta S Super Matte
123 km Range (Company Claimed)
80 kmph
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Ather Energy Rizta Alternatives

Okaya EV Motofaast

Okaya EV Motofaast

1.39 Lakhs
+1
Range: 110-130 km
Check OffersMotofaast RangeRiztavsMotofaast
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
Range: 122-161 km
Check Offers450S RangeRiztavs450S
TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
+4
Range: 74-212 km
Check OffersiQube RangeRiztavsiQube
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
Range: 190 km
Check OffersOneS Gen 2 RangeRiztavsOneS Gen 2
Vida V2

Vida V2

74,000 - 1.45 Lakhs
+1
Range: 94-165 km
Check OffersV2 RangeRiztavsV2
BGauss RUV 350

BGauss RUV 350

1.2 - 1.4 Lakhs
Range: 90-120 km
Check OffersRUV 350 RangeRiztavsRUV 350

Ather Energy Rizta Visual Comparison

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Ather Energy Rizta User Reviews & Ratings

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User Reviews

Perfect city bike with perfect looks
This is a dream scooter. Its driving is so smooth that you will not feel any discomfort. Its motor is very powerful and being electric, it is also very economical. It is great for both city and highway.
By: Devendra Kumar (Aug 25, 2025)
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