Ather Energy Ather 450X Specifications

Ather Energy Ather 450X starting price is Rs. 1,07,916 in India. Ather Energy Ather 450X is available in 2 variant and
Ather Energy Ather 450X Specs

Ather Energy Ather 450X comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Ather 450X starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ather Energy Ather 450X sits in the Electric Bikes segment ...Read More

Ather Energy Ather 450X Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Underseat storage
22 L
Wheel Size
Front :-406.4 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12, ,Rear :-90/90-12
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
22.14 mm
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
13.74s
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
6.94s
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3.3s
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
43.50 mm
Top Speed
80 kmph
Reverse Gear
Yes
Max Torque
26 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
116 km/charge
Continuous Power
3300 W
Motor IP Rating
IP 65
Starting
Self Start Only
Motor Type
PMSM
Range (Normal Mode)
70 km/charge
Motor Power
6000 W
Battery Ip Rating
IP 67
Range (Eco Mode)
85 km/charge
Max Speed
80 kmph
Chassis
Aluminium Cast
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Mono Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging Time(0-100%)
5 Hours 45 Minutes
Charging Time(0-80%)
3 Hours 35 Minutes
Charging at Home
No
Riding Modes
Yes
Navigation
Yes
Processor
1.3 GHz Snapdragon
Charging Point
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
20º
Mobile Connectivity
Bluetooth
Odometer
Digital
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Clock
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Ride Stats, Live Location and Vehicle State Tracking, Music Control, Call Control, Welcome Lights, Voice Assistant
Operating System
Android Open, OS
Pass Switch
Yes
Braking Type
Combine Braking System
Fast Charging
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
7-inch TFT
Battery Capacity
2.9 kwh
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium-ion

News

Ather Energy has partnered with IDFC First, Bajaj Finance &Hero FinCorp to offer a five-year loan window for electric two-wheelers.
Buying an Ather 450X just got easier; new 60-month loan window announced
6 Jun 2023
Ather Energy's 450X electric scooter is slated to become costlier from June 1, confirmed the company.
Ather 450X to be costlier from this date. Know more
22 May 2023
The latest update brings four new features to the app that make the ownership experience even better
Ather 450X four feature updates via the Ather app. Here’s what’s new
13 May 2023
Both versions of the Ather 450X will be offered in six colour schemes. There is Space Grey, Still White, Salt Green, True Red, Cosmic Black and Lunar Grey.
Ather 450X vs 450X Pro Pack: Differences explained
14 Apr 2023
Ather 450X sheds the frills to be cheaper by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>30,000.
Ather 450X becomes more affordable; 450 Plus discontinued
13 Apr 2023
View all
 

Ather Energy Ather 450X Variants & Price List

Ather Energy Ather 450X price starts at ₹ 1.08 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.62 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Ather Energy Ather 450X comes in 2 variants. Ather Energy Ather 450X top variant price is ₹ 1.27 Lakhs.

Ather 450 Plus
1.08 Lakhs*
5400 W
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
1.27 Lakhs*
6000 W
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

