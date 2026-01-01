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Ather Energy 450X Front Left View
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Ather Energy 450X Left Side View
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Ather Energy 450X Right Side View
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Ather Energy 450X Headlight
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Ather Energy 450X 3.7 kWh Overtone

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.75 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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450X 3.7 kWh Overtone

450X 3.7 kWh Overtone Prices

The 450X 3.7 kWh Overtone, is priced at ₹1.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

450X 3.7 kWh Overtone Range

The 450X 3.7 kWh Overtone offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

450X 3.7 kWh Overtone Colours

The 450X 3.7 kWh Overtone is available in 7 colour options: Cosmic Black, Still White, True Red, Lunar Grey, Space Grey, Hyper Sand, Stealth Blue.

450X 3.7 kWh Overtone Battery & Range

450X 3.7 kWh Overtone vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the 450X 3.7 kWh Overtone include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

450X 3.7 kWh Overtone Specs & Features

The 450X 3.7 kWh Overtone has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, OTA Battery Updates, Battery Portability, Charging at Home, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat and Idle Stop/Start.

Ather Energy 450X 3.7 kWh Overtone Price

450X 3.7 kWh Overtone

₹1.75 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,66,046
RTO
1,500
Insurance
7,370
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,74,916
EMI@3,760/mo
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Ather Energy 450X 3.7 kWh Overtone Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
1891 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm
Height
1114 mm
Kerb Weight
111.6 kg
Width
739 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
3 piston caliper
Wheel Size
Front - 12 inch, Rear - 12 inch
ABS
Dual Chaneel
Tyre Size
Front - 90/90 - 12, Rear - 100/80 - 12
Rear Brake Diameter
200 mm
Rear Caliper
1 piston caliper
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
161 km
Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
6.4 kW
Swappable Battery
Yes
Motor IP Rating
IP66
No Of Batteries
1
Max Torque
26 Nm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start
Reverse Assist
Yes with Parking Assist
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Precision Machined Hybrid Chassis
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically Mounted Progressive Monoshock

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery IP Rating
IP67
Battery Warranty
3 year or 30,000 km
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
OTA Battery Updates
Yes
Motor Type
PMS Motor
Tail Light
LED
Battery Portability
Yes
Charger Type
Portable Charger
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Lithium Ion

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
4 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Gradeability
20 Degree
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
7 " TFT Touch Screen Display
Underseat storage
22 litres
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Idle Stop/Start
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Additional Features
Infinite Cruise, Magic Twist, Multi-mode traction control, Two and Theft Notification, Find My Scooter, Ride Stats, Push Navigation, Inter-city Trip Planner
Geo Fencing
Yes
Stand Warning
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Ather Energy 450X 3.7 kWh Overtone EMI
EMI3,384 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,57,424
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,57,424
Interest Amount
45,595
Payable Amount
2,03,019

Ather Energy 450X other Variants

450X 2.9 kWh

₹1.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,54,547
RTO
530
Insurance
7,469
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,62,546
EMI@3,494/mo
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Close

450X 2.9 kWh Overtone

₹1.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,55,546
RTO
1,500
Insurance
7,158
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,64,204
EMI@3,529/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

450X 3.7 kWh

₹1.73 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,65,046
Insurance
7,757
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,72,803
EMI@3,714/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

450X 2.9 kWh Pro Pack

₹1.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,78,047
Insurance
7,546
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,85,593
EMI@3,989/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

450X 3.7 kWh Pro Pack

₹1.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,89,546
Insurance
7,757
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,97,303
EMI@4,241/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
View breakup

Ather Energy 450X Alternatives

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+6
450XvsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

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96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
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450XvsChetak
Ather Energy Rizta

Ather Energy Rizta

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450XvsRizta
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
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Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
450Xvs450S
Vida V2

Vida V2

74,000 - 1.45 Lakhs
+1
450XvsV2

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