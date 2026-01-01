The 450X 3.7 kWh Overtone, is priced at ₹1.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The 450X 3.7 kWh Overtone offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 450X 3.7 kWh Overtone is available in 7 colour options: Cosmic Black, Still White, True Red, Lunar Grey, Space Grey, Hyper Sand, Stealth Blue.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the 450X 3.7 kWh Overtone include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs and the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The 450X 3.7 kWh Overtone has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, OTA Battery Updates, Battery Portability, Charging at Home, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat and Idle Stop/Start.