The 450x 2.9 kWh Pro Pack, is priced at ₹1.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
The 450x 2.9 kWh Pro Pack offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 450x 2.9 kWh Pro Pack is available in 6 colour options: Cosmic Black, Still White, True Red, Salt Green, Lunar Grey, Space Grey.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the 450x 2.9 kWh Pro Pack include the Ola Electric S1 Pro Sport priced between ₹1.5 Lakhs - 1.65 Lakhs and the Yamaha EC-06 priced ₹1.68 Lakhs.
The 450x 2.9 kWh Pro Pack has Riding Modes, Charging at Charging Station, Low Battery Indicator, Music Control, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance and Charging Station Locater.