Ather Energy 450S on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.44 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ather Energy 450S on road price in New Delhi starts from Rs. 1.44 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ather Energy 450S dealers and showrooms in New Delhi for best offers. Ather Energy 450S on road price breakup in New Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Ather Energy 450S is mainly compared to Kinetic Green Flex which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in New Delhi, TVS iQube Electric which starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs in New Delhi and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in New Delhi. Variants On-Road Price Ather Energy 450S STD ₹ 1.44 Lakhs