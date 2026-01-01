hamburger icon
Ather Energy 450S 3.7 kWh

4.5 out of 5
1.60 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
450S 3.7 kWh

450S 3.7 kWh Prices

The 450S 3.7 kWh, is priced at ₹1.60 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

450S 3.7 kWh Range

The 450S 3.7 kWh offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

450S 3.7 kWh Colours

The 450S 3.7 kWh is available in 4 colour options: Cosmic Black, Space Grey, Still White, Stealth Blue.

450S 3.7 kWh Battery & Range

450S 3.7 kWh vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the 450S 3.7 kWh include the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.11 Lakhs - 1.62 Lakhs and the ADMS DB priced ₹1.33 Lakhs.

450S 3.7 kWh Specs & Features

The 450S 3.7 kWh has Clock, Charging Station Locater, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Charging at Home and Low Battery Indicator.

Ather Energy 450S 3.7 kWh Price

450S 3.7 kWh

₹1.60 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,53,047
Insurance
7,246
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,60,293
EMI@3,445/mo
Ather Energy 450S 3.7 kWh Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1296 mm
Kerb Weight
108 kg
Additional Storage
22 L

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90-12,Rear :-100/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
190 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
3.9s
Range
161 km
Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Swappable Battery
Yes
Motor IP Rating
IP66
Max Torque
22 Nm
No Of Batteries
1
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
5.4 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Water Proof Rating
IPX7(Battery)
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Symmetrically mounted progressive monoshock

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Coasting Regen, Park Assist, Side stand motor cut-off, Dashboard(Storage-8GB, RAM-1GB, Water & dust resistance-IP65)
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Charging Station Locater
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
22 L
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
7 Inch Deepview Display

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 30 Minutes
Charging at Home
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
3 Years or 30,000 Km
Battery Capacity
3.7 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion
Ather Energy 450S 3.7 kWh EMI
EMI3,101 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,44,263
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,44,263
Interest Amount
41,783
Payable Amount
1,86,046

Ather Energy 450S other Variants

450S Battery as a Service (BaaS)

₹ 89,091*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
84,341
Insurance
4,750
On-Road Price in Delhi
89,091
EMI@1,915/mo
Add to Compare
Close

450S STD

₹1.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,27,889
Insurance
6,979
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,34,868
EMI@2,899/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

450S Pro Pack

₹1.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,36,889
RTO
530
Insurance
7,155
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,44,574
EMI@3,107/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

