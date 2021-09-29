Aprilia Tuono V4 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 23.01 Lakhs.
Aprilia Tuono V4 on road price breakup in Delhi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system
Transmission
Manual
Gear Box
6 speed
Bore
81 mm
Stroke
52.3 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:1
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements. Adjustment for headstock position and rake, engine height, swingarm pin height. Ammortizzatore di sterzo Öhlins a gestione elettronica Smart EC 2.0
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Front Suspension
Öhlins NIX front fork ? 43 mm. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Inverted truss aluminium rear arm; Öhlins TTX single shock absorber with piggy-back. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 129 mm