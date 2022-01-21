Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesApriliaTuono V4On Road Price in Ongole

Aprilia Tuono V4 On Road Price in Ongole

1/6
2/6
3/6
4/6
5/6
View all Images
6/6
20.66 Lakhs* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers

Tuono V4 Price in Ongole

Aprilia Tuono V4 on road price in Ongole starts from Rs. 23.01 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Aprilia Tuono V4 Factory₹ 23.01 Lakhs
...Read More

Aprilia Tuono V4 Variant Wise Price List in Ongole

Factory
₹23.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1077 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,66,000
RTO
1,77,280
Insurance
57,301
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Ongole)
23,00,581
EMI@49,448/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Close

Aprilia Tuono V4 Alternatives

BMW R NineT Scrambler

BMW R NineT Scrambler

16.75 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest Offers
R NineT Scrambler Price in Delhi
Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

Harley-Davidson Fat Bob 114

16.75 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest Offers
Fat Bob 114 Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
BMW R NineT Racer

BMW R NineT Racer

16.9 Lakhs Onwards
Check R NineT Racer details
View similar Bikes
Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250

Harley-Davidson Harley Davidson Pan America 1250

16.9 - 19.99 Lakhs
Check latest Offers
Harley Davidson Pan America 1250 Price in Delhi
Triumph Speed Triple 1200

Triumph Speed Triple 1200

16.95 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest Offers
Speed Triple 1200 Price in Delhi

Popular Aprilia Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Aprilia Bikes

Aprilia Tuono V4 News

Apart from the use of new paint liveries on the 2022 Aprilia models, the rest of the details remain unchanged.
2022 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 updated with new colours
21 Jan 2022
The Aprilia RS 457 made its India debut ahead of the MotoGP Grand Prix of India scheduled to take place between September 22-24
Aprilia RS 457 to be sold at premium Motoplex dealerships, to expand outlets
21 Sept 2023
The Aprilia RS 457 has a kerb weight of just 175 kg, which should make for an impressive power-to-weight ratio. The bike has been developed in Italy in collaboration with the teams in India
Aprilia RS 457 unveiled, to launch in India soon: 5 things to know
21 Sept 2023
The Aprilia RS 457 gets ride-by-wire, three-level traction control, three ride modes, switchable dual-channel ABS and a quickshifter as an accessory
Aprilia RS 457 unveiling date for India confirmed, ahead of launch this year
16 Sept 2023
The Aprilia RS 457 packs 47 bhp from its 457 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve motor with a 270-degree firing order
Made in India Aprilia RS 457 makes global debut with 47 bhp. KTM RC 390 killer?
7 Sept 2023
View all
 Aprilia Tuono V4 News

Videos

The new KTM 390 Duke comes with a more muscular design, updated engine, new chassis and wheels as well as several new features.
2024 KTM 390 Duke video review: The pocket rocket is back
17 Sept 2023
TVS Motor has launched the X electric scooter at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.50 lakh at an event in Dubai on Wednesday, August 23.
TVS X electric scooter launches in Dubai: First look
24 Aug 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
How To Bump Start A Motorcycle
How To Bump Start A Motorcycle | All Things Auto
12 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
View all
 

Popular Aprilia Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Aprilia Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Flycon Empire

Flycon Empire

79,900
Check latest offers
Flycon T3

Flycon T3

89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Flycon Grove

Flycon Grove

74,629 - 80,957
Check latest offers
Okaya EV Motofaast

Okaya EV Motofaast

1.37 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Flycon Bright

Flycon Bright

80,000
Check latest offers

Popular Bikes in India 2023

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 67,405
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

Hero XF3R

Hero XF3R

1.6 - 1.8 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Benelli TNT 600

Benelli TNT 600

6.2 - 7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Benelli 600RR

Benelli 600RR

6.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Scout Bobber

Indian Scout Bobber

13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details