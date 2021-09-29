HT Auto
Aprilia Tuono V4 On Road Price in Kanpur Nagar

20.66 Lakhs Onwards
*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Aprilia Tuono V4 on Road Price in Delhi

Aprilia Tuono V4 on road price in Delhi starts from Rs. 23.41 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Aprilia Tuono V4 dealers ...Read More

Aprilia Tuono V4 Variant Wise Price List

Factory
₹23.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1077 cc
10.0 kmpl
175 PS @ 11350 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,66,000
RTO
2,18,600
Insurance
56,491
On-Road Price in Ghaziabad
(Price not available in Kanpur Nagar)
23,41,091
EMI@50,319/mo
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Aprilia Tuono V4 Specifications and Features

Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 ZR 17, Rear :-200/55 ZR 17 - 18
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Wheels Type
Alloy
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc
Front Brake Diameter
330 mm
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Radial Tyre
Yes
Fuel Capacity
17.9 L
Saddle Height
837 mm
Length
2070 mm
Width
810 mm
Fuel Reserve
4 L
Wheelbase
1452 mm
Kerb Weight
209 kg
Engine Type
4-stroke, liquid cooled, twin-cylinder DOHC engine
Displacement
1077 cc
Max Power
175 PS @ 11350 rpm
Max Torque
121 Nm @ 9000 rpm
Starting
Self Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Clutch
Multiplate wet clutch with mechanical slipper system
Transmission
Manual
Gear Box
6 speed
Bore
81 mm
Stroke
52.3 mm
Compression Ratio
13.6:1
Emission Type
bs6
Chassis
Aluminium dual beam chassis with pressed and cast sheet elements. Adjustment for headstock position and rake, engine height, swingarm pin height. Ammortizzatore di sterzo Öhlins a gestione elettronica Smart EC 2.0
Body Type
Sports Naked Bikes, Sports Bikes
Front Suspension
Öhlins NIX front fork ? 43 mm. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 120 mm
Rear Suspension
Inverted truss aluminium rear arm; Öhlins TTX single shock absorber with piggy-back. Smart EC 2.0 electronic management. Travel 129 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Speedometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Console
Digital
Riding Modes
Yes
Traction Control
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Quick Shifter
Yes
Additional Features
Aprilia Performance Ride Control, Engine maps, Engine brake management, Wheelie control, Launch control
Display
Yes
Headlight
LED
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
DRLs
Yes

