Aprilia Tuono 660 on road price in Thiruvananthapuram starts from Rs. 14.36 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Aprilia Tuono 660 dealers and showrooms in Thiruvananthapuram for best offers.
Aprilia Tuono 660 on road price breakup in Thiruvananthapuram includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Aprilia Tuono 660 is mainly compared to BMW F 900 R which starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs in Thiruvananthapuram, BMW F 900 XR which starts at Rs. 10.95 Lakhs in Thiruvananthapuram and Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX starting at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs in Thiruvananthapuram.
Variants On-Road Price Aprilia Tuono 660 STD ₹ 14.36 Lakhs
