Aprilia Tuono 457 Front Left View
1/13
Aprilia Tuono 457 Front Right View
2/13
Aprilia Tuono 457 Front View
3/13
Aprilia Tuono 457 Top View
4/13
Aprilia Tuono 457 Right View
5/13
Aprilia Tuono 457 Headlight View
6/13

Aprilia Tuono 457 STD

4.47 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Aprilia Tuono 457 Key Specs
Engine457 cc
View all Tuono 457 specs and features

Tuono 457 STD

Tuono 457 STD Prices

The Tuono 457 STD, is listed at ₹4.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Tuono 457 STD Mileage

All variants of the Tuono 457 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Tuono 457 STD Colours

The Tuono 457 STD is available in 2 colour options: Piranha Red, Puma Grey.

Tuono 457 STD Engine and Transmission

The Tuono 457 STD is powered by a 457 cc engine.

Tuono 457 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Tuono 457's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aprilia RS 457 priced between ₹4.26 Lakhs - 4.41 Lakhs or the KTM RC 390 priced between ₹3.23 Lakhs - 3.23 Lakhs.

Tuono 457 STD Specs & Features

The Tuono 457 STD has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Mobile Application, Roadside Assistance, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Aprilia Tuono 457 STD Price

Tuono 457 STD

₹4.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,95,000
RTO
30,141
Insurance
21,789
On-Road Price in Mumbai
(Price not available in Delhi)
4,46,930
EMI@9,606/mo
Close

Aprilia Tuono 457 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
12.7 L
Kerb Weight
175 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-100/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
190 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
47.58 PS @ 9400 rpm
Stroke
61.1
Max Torque
43.5 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain
Displacement
457 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Parallel Twin, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Liquid Cooled With Ride-By-Wire
Clutch
Multi Plate Wet Clutch With Slipper System
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
69 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock, Adjustable Preload, 130 mm Wheel Travel
Front Suspension
41 mm USD fork, Adjustable Preload, 120 mm Wheel Travel

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Mobile Application
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Backlit Switchcubes. Engine Maps (AEM), Metal Braided Brake Hoses
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
5" TFT

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Aprilia Tuono 457 STD EMI
EMI8,646 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,02,237
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,02,237
Interest Amount
1,16,502
Payable Amount
5,18,739

Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
Check Offers
view all specs and features

