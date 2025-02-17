What is the on-road price of Aprilia Tuono 457 in Itanagar? The on-road price of Aprilia Tuono 457 STD in Itanagar is Rs. 4.47 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Itanagar? The RTO charges for Aprilia Tuono 457 STD in Itanagar amount to Rs. 30,141, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Itanagar? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Itanagar is Rs. 9,062.