Aprilia Tuono 457 On Road Price in Aizwal

Aprilia Tuono 457 Front Left View
1/13
Aprilia Tuono 457 Front Right View
2/13
Aprilia Tuono 457 Front View
3/13
Aprilia Tuono 457 Top View
4/13
Aprilia Tuono 457 Right View
5/13
Aprilia Tuono 457 Headlight View
6/13
3.95 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Aizwal
Tuono 457 Price in Aizwal

Aprilia Tuono 457 on road price in Aizwal starts from Rs. 4.47 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Aprilia Tuono 457 STD₹ 4.47 Lakhs
Aprilia Tuono 457 Variant Wise Price List in Aizwal

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

Tuono 457 STD

₹4.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
457 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,95,000
RTO
30,141
Insurance
21,789
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Aizwal)
4,46,930
EMI@9,606/mo
    Aprilia Tuono 457 FAQs

    The on-road price of Aprilia Tuono 457 STD in Aizwal is Rs. 4.47 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
    The RTO charges for Aprilia Tuono 457 STD in Aizwal amount to Rs. 30,141, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
    With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Aprilia Tuono 457 in Aizwal is Rs. 9,062.
    The insurance charges for Aprilia Tuono 457 STD in Aizwal are Rs. 21,789, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

