Aprilia SXR 160 On Road Price in Kulgam

1.26 - 1.33 Lakhs*
SXR 160 Price in Kulgam

Aprilia SXR 160 on road price in Kulgam starts from Rs. 1.53 Lakhs. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Aprilia SXR 160 STD₹ 1.53 Lakhs
...Read More

Aprilia SXR 160 Variant Wise Price List in Kulgam

STD
₹1.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
160 cc
46.21 kmpl
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,31,952
RTO
11,875
Insurance
9,257
On-Road Price in Kulgam
1,53,084
EMI@3,290/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check latest Offers
Aprilia SXR 160 News

Yamaha Aerox is currently the most popular maxi-scooter in India. The SXR 160 is the flagship scooter for Aprilia.&nbsp;
Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Specs, features and price compared
30 Aug 2022
The Aprilia RS 457 made its India debut ahead of the MotoGP Grand Prix of India scheduled to take place between September 22-24
Aprilia RS 457 to be sold at premium Motoplex dealerships, to expand outlets
21 Sept 2023
The Aprilia RS 457 has a kerb weight of just 175 kg, which should make for an impressive power-to-weight ratio. The bike has been developed in Italy in collaboration with the teams in India
Aprilia RS 457 unveiled, to launch in India soon: 5 things to know
21 Sept 2023
The Aprilia RS 457 gets ride-by-wire, three-level traction control, three ride modes, switchable dual-channel ABS and a quickshifter as an accessory
Aprilia RS 457 unveiling date for India confirmed, ahead of launch this year
16 Sept 2023
The Aprilia RS 457 packs 47 bhp from its 457 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve motor with a 270-degree firing order
Made in India Aprilia RS 457 makes global debut with 47 bhp. KTM RC 390 killer?
7 Sept 2023
