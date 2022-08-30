Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Aprilia SXR 160 on road price in Dehradun starts from Rs. 1.49 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Aprilia SXR 160 dealers and showrooms in Dehradun for best offers.
Aprilia SXR 160 on road price breakup in Dehradun includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Aprilia SXR 160 is mainly compared to Yamaha NMax 155 which starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs in Dehradun, Vespa SXL 125 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Dehradun and Aprilia SXR 125 starting at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Dehradun.
Variants On-Road Price Aprilia SXR 160 STD ₹ 1.49 Lakhs
