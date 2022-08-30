Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Aprilia SXR 160 on road price in Cuttack starts from Rs. 1.46 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Aprilia SXR 160 on road price in Cuttack starts from Rs. 1.46 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Aprilia SXR 160 dealers and showrooms in Cuttack for best offers.
Aprilia SXR 160 on road price breakup in Cuttack includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Aprilia SXR 160 is mainly compared to Yamaha NMax 155 which starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs in Cuttack, Vespa SXL 125 which starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs in Cuttack and Aprilia SXR 125 starting at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs in Cuttack.
Variants On-Road Price Aprilia SXR 160 STD ₹ 1.46 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price