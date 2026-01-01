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SXR GT 125PriceSpecifications
Aprilia SXR GT 125 Front Left View
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Aprilia SXR GT 125 Front Right View
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Aprilia SXR GT 125 Front View
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Aprilia SXR GT 125 Left View
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Aprilia SXR GT 125 Rear View
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Aprilia SXR GT 125 Right View
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Aprilia SXR GT 125 STD

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1.29 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Aprilia SXR GT 125 Key Specs
Engine124.45 cc
View all SXR GT 125 specs and features

SXR GT 125 STD

SXR GT 125 STD Prices

The SXR GT 125 STD, is listed at ₹1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

SXR GT 125 STD Mileage

All variants of the SXR GT 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

SXR GT 125 STD Colours

The SXR GT 125 STD is available in 3 colour options: Glossy White, Glossy Azzurro, Matte Black.

SXR GT 125 STD Engine and Transmission

The SXR GT 125 STD is powered by a 124.45 cc engine.

SXR GT 125 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the SXR GT 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Vespa ZX 125 priced ₹1.07 Lakhs or the Aprilia SXR GT 175 priced ₹1.3 Lakhs.

SXR GT 125 STD Specs & Features

The SXR GT 125 STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Windscreen and Clock.

Aprilia SXR GT 125 STD Price

SXR GT 125 STD

₹1.29 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,09,999
RTO
12,399
Insurance
6,640
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,29,038
EMI@2,774/mo
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Aprilia SXR GT 125 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-14 Inch,Rear :-14 Inch
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
10.6 PS @ 7400 rpm
Engine Type
Single Cylinder 4 stroke, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Stroke
58.6 mm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 6200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Self Start Only
Displacement
124.45 cc
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Fuel Type
Petrol
Bore
52 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Rear suspension with Dual-Effect Hydraulic Shock Absorber With five position adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic front fork

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Tail Light
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Daytime Running Lamps
LED
Seat Type
Single
Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Windscreen
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Display
LCD 5 inch
Aprilia SXR GT 125 STD EMI
EMI2,496 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,16,134
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,16,134
Interest Amount
33,636
Payable Amount
1,49,770

Aprilia SXR GT 125 Alternatives

Vespa ZX 125

Vespa ZX 125

1.07 Lakhs
SXR GT 125vsZX 125
Aprilia SXR GT 175

Aprilia SXR GT 175

1.3 Lakhs
SXR GT 125vsSXR GT 175
Aprilia SR 125

Aprilia SR 125

1.16 - 1.19 Lakhs
SXR GT 125vsSR 125
Aprilia SR Storm

Aprilia SR Storm

1.07 Lakhs
SXR GT 125vsSR Storm
Yamaha Fascino 125

Yamaha Fascino 125

77,200 - 96,200
+3
SXR GT 125vsFascino 125

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