|Engine
|124.45 cc
The SXR GT 125 STD, is listed at ₹1.29 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the SXR GT 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The SXR GT 125 STD is available in 3 colour options: Glossy White, Glossy Azzurro, Matte Black.
The SXR GT 125 STD is powered by a 124.45 cc engine.
In the SXR GT 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Vespa ZX 125 priced ₹1.07 Lakhs or the Aprilia SXR GT 175 priced ₹1.3 Lakhs.
The SXR GT 125 STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Windscreen and Clock.