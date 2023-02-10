HT Auto
Aprilia Storm 125

85,169 - 97,249*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Aprilia Storm 125 is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

Aprilia Storm 125 Specs

Aprilia Storm 125 comes with 124.45 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Storm 125 starts at Rs. 85,169 (ex-showroom price).

Aprilia Storm 125 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
FL CBS Disc Brake BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Reserve
1.2 L
Fuel Capacity
6 L
Load Capacity
142 kg
Ground Clearance
130 mm
Length
1985 mm
Wheelbase
1365 mm
Engine Oil
800 ml
Kerb Weight
118 kg
Height
1148 mm
Saddle Height
755 mm
Width
806 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
32 psi
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
200 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
29 psi
Tyre Size
Front :-120/80-12,Rear :- 130/80-12
Rear Brake Diameter
150 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm
Max Torque
9.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Ignition
Electronic EMS
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Compression Ratio
9.2:1
Displacement
124.45 cc
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Bore
52 mm
Chassis
Tubular chassis with open single cradle
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Hydraulic Double telscope
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tripmeter
Analogue
Speedometer
Analogue
Console
Digital
Odometer
Analogue
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Braking Type
Combi Brake System
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

Aprilia News

The Aprilia Typhoon 125 is already on sale internationally but the India-spec model will be different in many ways
Aprilia Typhoon 125 scooter India launch confirmed by March 2023
10 Feb 2023
Aprilia RS660
Aprilia India confirms KTM RC 390 rival for this year, could be called RS440
9 Feb 2023
Yamaha Aerox is currently the most popular maxi-scooter in India. The SXR 160 is the flagship scooter for Aprilia.&nbsp;
Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Specs, features and price compared
30 Aug 2022
Aprilia SR Max250 HPE has been launched in China.&nbsp;
Aprilia SR Max250 HPE breaks cover as a premium, performance scooter
12 Jul 2022
Aprilia range of scooters are now costlier in India,
Piaggio hikes prices of Aprilia scooters in India. Check details
17 May 2022
View all
 
Aprilia Storm 125 Expert Review

The scooter gives great riding experience and control, the scooter has great looks.

Aprilia Storm 125 Variants & Price List

Aprilia Storm 125 price starts at ₹ 85,169 and goes upto ₹ 97,249 (Ex-showroom). Aprilia Storm 125 comes in 2 variants. Aprilia Storm 125 top variant price is ₹ 92,019.

BS6
85,169* *Last Recorded Price
124.45 cc
50.08 kmpl
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
FL CBS Disc Brake BS6
92,019* *Last Recorded Price
124.45 cc
50.08 kmpl
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
