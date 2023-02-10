Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Aprilia Storm 125 comes with 124.45 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Storm 125 starts at Rs. 85,169 (ex-showroom price).
The scooter gives great riding experience and control, the scooter has great looks.
BS6
₹85,169* *Last Recorded Price
124.45 cc
50.08 kmpl
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
FL CBS Disc Brake BS6
₹92,019* *Last Recorded Price
