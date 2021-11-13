Aprilia SR 160 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 1.30 Lakhs. The on road price for Aprilia SR 160 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.51 Lakhs in Bengaluru. The lowest price Aprilia SR 160 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 1.30 Lakhs. The on road price for Aprilia SR 160 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.51 Lakhs in Bengaluru. The lowest price model is Aprilia SR 160 STD and the most priced model is Aprilia SR 160 Race. Visit your nearest Aprilia SR 160 dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Aprilia SR 160 on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Aprilia SR 160 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 7G which starts at Rs. 80,000 in Bengaluru, Suzuki Avenis which starts at Rs. 86,700 in Bengaluru and Honda Dio 125 starting at Rs. 83,400 in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Aprilia SR 160 STD ₹ 1.30 Lakhs Aprilia SR 160 Carbon ₹ 1.47 Lakhs Aprilia SR 160 Race ₹ 1.51 Lakhs