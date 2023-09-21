Aprilia SR 125 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 1.19 Lakhs. The on road price for Aprilia SR 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.21 Lakhs in Bengaluru. The lowest price Aprilia SR 125 on road price in Bengaluru starts from Rs. 1.19 Lakhs. The on road price for Aprilia SR 125 top variant goes up to Rs. 1.21 Lakhs in Bengaluru. The lowest price model is Aprilia SR 125 Analog and the most priced model is Aprilia SR 125 Digi Cluster. Visit your nearest Aprilia SR 125 dealers and showrooms in Bengaluru for best offers. Aprilia SR 125 on road price breakup in Bengaluru includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Aprilia SR 125 is mainly compared to Honda Activa 6G which starts at Rs. 75,347 in Bengaluru, Honda Activa 125 which starts at Rs. 78,920 in Bengaluru and Honda Activa 7G starting at Rs. 80,000 in Bengaluru. Variants On-Road Price Aprilia SR 125 Analog ₹ 1.19 Lakhs Aprilia SR 125 Digi Cluster ₹ 1.21 Lakhs