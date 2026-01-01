hamburger icon
Aprilia SR 125 Front Right View
1/16
Aprilia SR 125 Right View
2/16
Aprilia SR 125 Seat View
3/16
Aprilia SR 125 Speedometer View
4/16
Aprilia SR 125 Stand View
5/16
Aprilia SR 125 Taillight View
6/16

Aprilia SR 125 hp.e

1.27 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Aprilia SR 125 Key Specs
Engine124.45 cc
View all SR 125 specs and features

SR 125 hp.e

SR 125 hp.e Prices

The SR 125 hp.e, is listed at ₹1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

SR 125 hp.e Mileage

All variants of the SR 125 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

SR 125 hp.e Colours

The SR 125 hp.e is available in 5 colour options: Blue, White, Glossy Mazda Grey And Matt-black, Glossy Red And Matt Black, Matte Black.

SR 125 hp.e Engine and Transmission

The SR 125 hp.e is powered by a 124.45 cc engine.

SR 125 hp.e vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the SR 125's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Vespa ZX 125 priced ₹1.07 Lakhs or the Vespa 125 priced between ₹1.26 Lakhs - 1.81 Lakhs.

SR 125 hp.e Specs & Features

The SR 125 hp.e has Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Aprilia SR 125 hp.e Price

SR 125 hp.e

₹1.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,11,419
RTO
8,913
Insurance
6,667
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,26,999
EMI@2,730/mo
Close

Aprilia SR 125 hp.e Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
90 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
10.60 PS @ 7400 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @ 6200 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC 3 valve
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry Centrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Bore
52 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Aprilia SR 125 hp.e EMI
EMI2,457 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,14,299
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,14,299
Interest Amount
33,105
Payable Amount
1,47,404

Aprilia SR 125 other Variants

SR 125 STD

₹1.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,12,543
RTO
9,003
Insurance
6,688
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,28,234
EMI@2,756/mo
Close

Aprilia SR 125 Alternatives

Vespa ZX 125

Vespa ZX 125

1.07 LakhsEx-Showroom
SR 125vsZX 125
Vespa 125

Vespa 125

1.26 - 1.81 LakhsEx-Showroom
SR 125vs125
Aprilia SR Storm

Aprilia SR Storm

1.07 LakhsEx-Showroom
SR 125vsSR Storm
TVS Ntorq 150

TVS Ntorq 150

1.09 - 1.18 LakhsEx-Showroom
SR 125vsNtorq 150
Aprilia SR 175

Aprilia SR 175

1.19 - 1.23 LakhsEx-Showroom
SR 125vsSR 175

view all specs and features

