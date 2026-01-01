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Aprilia SR 175 Right View
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Aprilia SR 175 hp.e Tribute

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1.46 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Aprilia SR 175 Key Specs
Engine174.7 cc
View all SR 175 specs and features

SR 175 hp.e Tribute

SR 175 hp.e Tribute Prices

The SR 175 hp.e Tribute, is listed at ₹1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

SR 175 hp.e Tribute Mileage

All variants of the SR 175 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

SR 175 hp.e Tribute Colours

The SR 175 hp.e Tribute is available in 2 colour options: Matte Prismatic Dark, Glossy Tech White.

SR 175 hp.e Tribute Engine and Transmission

The SR 175 hp.e Tribute is powered by a 174.7 cc engine.

SR 175 hp.e Tribute vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the SR 175's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs or the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.

SR 175 hp.e Tribute Specs & Features

The SR 175 hp.e Tribute has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Underseat storage, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail and Kill Switch.

Aprilia SR 175 hp.e Tribute Price

SR 175 hp.e Tribute

₹1.46 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,25,478
RTO
10,038
Insurance
10,800
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,46,316
EMI@3,145/mo
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Aprilia SR 175 hp.e Tribute Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
13.26 PS @ 7200 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm
Max Torque
14.14 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
174.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC 3 valve
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry Centrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Bore
60.6 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vehicle Warranty
5 Years or 60,000 Km

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Underseat storage
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Aprilia SR 175 hp.e Tribute EMI
EMI2,830 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,31,684
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,31,684
Interest Amount
38,140
Payable Amount
1,69,824

Aprilia SR 175 other Variants

SR 175 hp.e

₹1.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,22,969
RTO
9,837
Insurance
10,758
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,43,564
EMI@3,086/mo
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Close

SR 175 hp.e GP Replica

₹1.49 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
1,27,969
RTO
10,237
Insurance
10,842
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,49,048
EMI@3,204/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Aprilia SR 175 Alternatives

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.15 - 1.71 Lakhs
+6
SR 175vsiQube
Bajaj Chetak

Bajaj Chetak

96,504 - 1.39 Lakhs
+12
SR 175vsChetak
Ather Energy 450S

Ather Energy 450S

84,341 - 1.53 Lakhs
SR 175vs450S
Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

Simple Energy OneS Gen 2

1.5 Lakhs
SR 175vsOneS Gen 2
Vida V2

Vida V2

74,000 - 1.45 Lakhs
+1
SR 175vsV2
Aprilia SR 160

Aprilia SR 160

1.21 - 1.29 Lakhs
SR 175vsSR 160

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