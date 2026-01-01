|Engine
|174.7 cc
The SR 175 hp.e Tribute, is listed at ₹1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the SR 175 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The SR 175 hp.e Tribute is available in 2 colour options: Matte Prismatic Dark, Glossy Tech White.
The SR 175 hp.e Tribute is powered by a 174.7 cc engine.
In the SR 175's price range, buyers can choose to consider the TVS iQube priced between ₹1.15 Lakhs - 1.71 Lakhs or the Bajaj Chetak priced between ₹96.5 Thousands - 1.39 Lakhs.
The SR 175 hp.e Tribute has Low Fuel Indicator, Pass Beam Switch, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Underseat storage, Service Due Indicator, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail and Kill Switch.