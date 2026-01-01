hamburger icon
SR 175PriceMileageSpecifications
Aprilia SR 175 Right View
1/1

Aprilia SR 175 hp.e

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.39 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check Offers
Aprilia SR 175 Key Specs
Engine174.7 cc
View all SR 175 specs and features

SR 175 hp.e

SR 175 hp.e Prices

The SR 175 hp.e, is listed at ₹1.39 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

SR 175 hp.e Mileage

All variants of the SR 175 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

SR 175 hp.e Colours

The SR 175 hp.e is available in 2 colour options: Matte Prismatic Dark, Glossy Tech White.

SR 175 hp.e Engine and Transmission

The SR 175 hp.e is powered by a 174.7 cc engine.

SR 175 hp.e vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the SR 175's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aprilia SR 160 priced between ₹1.21 Lakhs - 1.29 Lakhs or the Aprilia SXR 160 priced ₹1.32 Lakhs.

SR 175 hp.e Specs & Features

The SR 175 hp.e has Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Clock, Display and Low Fuel Indicator.

Aprilia SR 175 hp.e Price

SR 175 hp.e

₹1.39 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,18,760
RTO
9,500
Insurance
10,687
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,38,947
EMI@2,987/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Aprilia SR 175 hp.e Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Single Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
95 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
13.26 PS @ 7200 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm
Max Torque
14.14 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive
Displacement
174.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC 3 valve
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3
Gear Box
CVT
Fuel Supply
Electronic Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
60.6 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks
Rear Suspension
Monoshock Absorber

Features and Safety

Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Display
Yes

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Aprilia SR 175 hp.e EMI
EMI2,688 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,25,052
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,25,052
Interest Amount
36,219
Payable Amount
1,61,271

Aprilia SR 175 other Variants

SR 175 hp.e GP Replica

₹1.43 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,22,521
RTO
9,801
Insurance
10,750
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,43,072
EMI@3,075/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Aprilia SR 175 Alternatives

Aprilia SR 160

Aprilia SR 160

1.21 - 1.29 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
SR 175vsSR 160
Aprilia SXR 160

Aprilia SXR 160

1.32 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
SR 175vsSXR 160
Yamaha Aerox 155

Yamaha Aerox 155

1.38 - 1.53 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
SR 175vsAerox 155
TVS Ntorq 150

TVS Ntorq 150

1.09 - 1.18 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
SR 175vsNtorq 150
Aprilia SR 125

Aprilia SR 125

1.11 - 1.13 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
SR 175vsSR 125

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Mantra Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Scooters

view all specs and features

Popular Aprilia Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Aprilia Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Yamaha EC-06

Yamaha EC-06

1.68 Lakhs
Check Offers
Ampere Magnus G Max

Ampere Magnus G Max

94,999
Check Offers
Zelio Logix

Zelio Logix

56,551
Check Offers
Suzuki e Access

Suzuki e Access

1.88 Lakhs
Check Offers
KTM RC 160

KTM RC 160

1.85 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

TVS iQube

TVS iQube

1.11 - 1.62 Lakhs
Check Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.83 - 2.18 Lakhs
Check Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

87,878 - 95,465
Check Offers
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.62 - 2.04 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

CFMoto 450 MT

CFMoto 450 MT

4.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CB1000R

Honda CB1000R

14.46 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda PCX Electric

Honda PCX Electric

1.45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check details