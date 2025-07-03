SR 175ImagesAlternativesDealersNews
Aprilia SR 175 Front Left View
UPCOMING

APRILIA SR 175

Exp. Launch on 15 Jul 2025

Review & Win ₹2000
₹1.31 Lakhs* OnwardsExpected price
Compare
Photos
Specs
News
Alert Me When Launched

Aprilia SR 175 Latest Updates

Aprilia SR 175 Price:

Aprilia SR 175 is priced at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs Onwards (ex-showroom Delhi).

Which are the major rivals of Aprilia SR 175?

Aprilia SR 175 rivals are Vespa VXL 125, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025], Yamaha WR155R, Aprilia SR 160, Vespa 125, Aprilia SXR 125.

Read More Read More Icon

Visual Comparison

Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with SR 175.
VS
Aprilia SR 175
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025]
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Left View
Tap here to expand

Aprilia SR 175 Alternatives

Vespa VXL 125

1.31 - 1.33 Lakhs
Check Offers
View similar Bikes

TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025]

1.54 Lakhs
Check Offers
View similar Bikes
UPCOMING

Yamaha WR155R

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes

Aprilia SR 160

1.32 - 1.41 Lakhs
Check Offers
View similar Bikes

Vespa 125

1.33 - 1.92 Lakhs
Check Offers
View similar Bikes

Aprilia SXR 125

1.33 Lakhs
Check Offers
View similar Bikes

Aprilia SR 175 Images

1 images
View All SR 175 Images

Aprilia SR 175 Specifications and Features

Body TypeScooters
TransmissionAutomatic
Fuel TypePetrol

Aprilia Dealers in Delhi

Delhi
Shiva Automobiles, Kabir Nagar
C4/10, Main 100 feet Road,Old plot No. 17,Out Of khasra No.85,Vill. Babarpur,Delhi 110094
+91 - 8447714956
Hujo International, Wazirpur
A 9/2, Wazirpur Industrial Area,Delhi 110052
+91 - 9911220000
Mehar Motors, Najafgarh
WZ 1, Gopal Nagar,Bahadurgarh Road,Opposite DTC Bus Terminal,Delhi 110043
+91 - 8287026544, 9873897924
Bhawani Auto, Krishna Nagar
A-3/31/1, Radhey Puri Ext,Main Jagatpuri Road,Delhi 110051
+91 - 9910117729
Kaysons Associates, Pitampura
A-14, Saraswati Vihar,Outer Ring Road,Deepali Chowk,Delhi 110034
+91 - 9896354675
Bhawani Auto, Okhla Industrial Estate
S3, Pocket S,Okhla Phase II,Delhi 110020
+91 - 9910117729
See All Aprilia Dealers in Delhi

Popular Aprilia Bikes

View all Aprilia Bikes
View all Upcoming Aprilia Bikes

Explore Other Options

Scooters Bikes
Scooters Under 2 Lakhs

Aprilia SR 175 FAQs

What is the expected price of Aprilia SR 175?

The Aprilia SR 175 is anticipated to be priced at Rs. 1.31 Lakhs.

What is the expected launch date of Aprilia SR 175?

The Aprilia SR 175 is expected to launch on 15th Jul 2025.

What are the key specifications and features of Aprilia SR 175?

It has an automatic transmission.

Which are the competitors of Aprilia SR 175?

The Aprilia SR 175 faces competition from the likes of Vespa VXL 125 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V [2025] , providing riders with alternatives that balance performance and style.

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Vida VX2

₹59,490 - 1.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

₹32.3 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Harley-Davidson Breakout

₹31.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Harley-Davidson Fat Boy

₹25.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic

₹23.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

TVS iQube

₹94,434 - 1.59 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Yamaha MT-15 V2

₹1.7 - 1.74 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

₹1.5 - 1.82 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

₹81,001 - 86,051
Check Latest Offers

KTM 390 Duke

₹2.97 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Triumph Thruxton 400

₹2.6 - 2.9 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Yamaha MT-09

₹11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Suzuki e Access

₹1.2 - 1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Yamaha RX 100

₹1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details

Honda Activa 7G

₹79,000 Exp. Price
Check details
Cars & BikesNew BikesAprilia BikesAprilia SR 175