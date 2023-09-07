Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Aprilia RS 660 on road price in Shimoga starts from Rs. 13.39 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Aprilia RS 660 on road price in Shimoga starts from Rs. 13.39 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Aprilia RS 660 dealers and showrooms in Shimoga for best offers.
Aprilia RS 660 on road price breakup in Shimoga includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Aprilia RS 660 is mainly compared to BMW F 900 R which starts at Rs. 10.8 Lakhs in Shimoga, BMW F 900 XR which starts at Rs. 10.95 Lakhs in Shimoga and Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX starting at Rs. 10.79 Lakhs in Shimoga.
Variants On-Road Price Aprilia RS 660 RS 660 STD ₹ 13.39 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price