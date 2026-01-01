|Engine
|457 cc
The RS 457 GP Replica, is listed at ₹4.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the RS 457 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The RS 457 GP Replica is available in 5 colour options: Opalescent Light, Racing Stripes, Prismatic Dark, Arsenic Yellow, Snake Blue.
The RS 457 GP Replica is powered by a 457 cc engine.
In the RS 457's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aprilia Tuono 457 priced ₹3.95 Lakhs or the CFMoto 650NK priced ₹4.29 Lakhs.
The RS 457 GP Replica has Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.