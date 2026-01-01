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RS 457PriceMileageSpecifications
Aprilia RS 457 Right View
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Aprilia RS 457 Front Right View
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Aprilia RS 457 Rear Right View
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Aprilia RS 457 Disc View
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Aprilia RS 457 Engine View
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Aprilia RS 457 Front Tyre View
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Aprilia RS 457 GP Replica

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
4.97 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Aprilia RS 457 Key Specs
Engine457 cc
View all RS 457 specs and features

RS 457 GP Replica

RS 457 GP Replica Prices

The RS 457 GP Replica, is listed at ₹4.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

RS 457 GP Replica Mileage

All variants of the RS 457 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

RS 457 GP Replica Colours

The RS 457 GP Replica is available in 5 colour options: Opalescent Light, Racing Stripes, Prismatic Dark, Arsenic Yellow, Snake Blue.

RS 457 GP Replica Engine and Transmission

The RS 457 GP Replica is powered by a 457 cc engine.

RS 457 GP Replica vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the RS 457's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Aprilia Tuono 457 priced ₹3.95 Lakhs or the CFMoto 650NK priced ₹4.29 Lakhs.

RS 457 GP Replica Specs & Features

The RS 457 GP Replica has Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Roadside Assistance, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

Aprilia RS 457 GP Replica Price

RS 457 GP Replica

₹4.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,37,228
RTO
34,978
Insurance
24,699
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,96,905
EMI@10,680/mo
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Aprilia RS 457 GP Replica Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
13 L
Kerb Weight
175 kg
Saddle Height
800 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70-17 Rear :-150/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
190 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Stroke
61.1 mm
Max Torque
43.5 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
457 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
2 Parallel Forward Facing Cylinders, 4 Valves Per Cylinder, Liquid Cooled With Ride-By-Wire
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch With Slipper System
No Of Cylinders
2
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
69 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock, Adjustable Preload, 130 mm Wheel Travel
Front Suspension
41 mm Upside-Down Fork, Adjustable Preload, 120 mm Travel

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Roadside Assistance
Yes
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Engine Maps (AEM), Dual-Channel ABS With Anti Roll-Over System (2 maps), Metal Braided Brake Hoses. Backlit Handlebar Controls
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
5 Inch TFT

Electricals

Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Aprilia RS 457 GP Replica EMI
EMI9,612 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
4,47,214
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
4,47,214
Interest Amount
1,29,528
Payable Amount
5,76,742

Aprilia RS 457 other Variants

RS 457 STD

₹4.80 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,22,229
RTO
33,778
Insurance
24,464
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,80,471
EMI@10,327/mo
Add to Compare
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Aprilia RS 457 Alternatives

Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

3.95 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
RS 457vsTuono 457
CFMoto 650NK

CFMoto 650NK

4.29 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
RS 457vs650NK
QJ Motor SRK 400

QJ Motor SRK 400

3.89 Lakhs Onwards
Check OffersCheck Offers
RS 457vsSRK 400
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

2.99 - 3.99 Lakhs
+4
Check OffersCheck Offers
RS 457vsF77 Mach 2
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover

2.49 - 4.49 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
RS 457vsX47 Crossover

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