Aprilia Dorsoduro

₹ 17 Lakhs* Onwards Ex showroom price

Mileage - Engine - Transmission Manual Fuel type Fuel injection

Variant wise Price, specifications and features

Dorsoduro ₹ 17 Lakhs Specifications Features Brakes, Wheel & Suspension Front Brake Type Disc Front Brake Size 320 mm Rear Brake Type Disc Rear Brake Size 240 mm Calliper Type - Front Wheel Size - Rear Wheel Size - Front Tyre Size - Rear Tyre Size - Tyre Type Tubeless Radial Tyres - Wheel Type Alloy Front Suspension Sachs upside-down front fork with fully adjustable compression and rebound damping and spring preload. Rear Suspension Aluminium alloy swingarm Piggy-back design Sachs hydraulic shock absorber with fully adjustable compression and rebound damping and spring preload Dimensions & Chassis Kerb Weight 212 Kg Overall Length 2248 mm Overall Width 925 mm Overall Height 1205 mm Wheelbase 1528 mm Ground Clearance 175 mm Seat Height 870 mm Chassis Type Modular Tubular Steel Frame Power & Performance Fuel Type Fuel Injection Maximum Power 130.52 PS @ 8700 rpm Maximum Torque 115 Nm @ 7200 rpm Emission Standard - Displacement 1197 cc Cylinders - Bore 106 mm Stroke 67.8 mm Valves Per Cylinder 4 Compression Ratio 12.5:1 Ignition Digital Electronic Ignition Integrated With Injection System Cooling System Liquid Cooled Transmission Manual Transmission Type - Fuel Delivery System - Fuel Tank Capacity 15 L Reserve Fuel Capacity 3.5 L Mileage - ARAI 12 kmpl Top Speed 217 kmph Overview Mileage 12 kmpl Brakes - Tyre Front :-120/70-17 Rear :-180/55-17 Engine Aprilia V90 four-stroke longitudinal 90° V-twin engine, liquid cooled, double overhead camshaft withmixed gear/chain timing system, four valves per cylinder Body Type Adventure Tourer Bikes Electronic Rider Aids Wheelie Control - ABS Dual Channel Traction Control - Power Modes - Cornering ABS - Launch Control - Additional features - Feature Odometer - DRLs (Daytime running lights) - Mobile App Connectivity - GPS & Navigation - Pillion Backrest - Pillion Grabrail - Pillion Seat - USB charging port - Front storage box - Under seat storage - Speedometer - Fuel Guage - Tachometer - Stand Alarm - Stepped Seat - Tripmeter - Low Fuel Warning - Low Oil Warning - Low Battery Warning - Start Type - Shift Light - Killswitch - Clock - Headlight Type - Tail Light Type - Turn Signal - Pass Light -

*Disclaimer: All prices, specifications and other details mentioned are indicative and subject to change.