HT Auto
HomeNew bikesAprilia bikesAprilia 2021 Tuono V4
1/13
2/13
3/13
4/13
5/13
View all Images
6/13

Aprilia 2021 Tuono V4

Aprilia 2021 Tuono V4 starting price is Rs. 18,91,000 in India. Aprilia 2021 Tuono V4 is available in Powered by a null engine.
18.91 - 21 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers
Aprilia 2021 Tuono V4 Key Specs
Engine1077.0 cc
View all 2021 Tuono V4 specs and features

Aprilia 2021 Tuono V4 Alternatives

Triumph Tiger 1200

Triumph Tiger 1200

19.19 - 21.69 Lakhs
Check latest offers
2021 Tuono ... vs Tiger 1200
Kawasaki Z900 RS

Kawasaki Z900 RS

16.47 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
2021 Tuono ... vs Z900 RS
Moto Guzzi V85 TT

Moto Guzzi V85 TT

15.4 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
2021 Tuono ... vs V85 TT
Ducati XDiavel

Ducati XDiavel

18 - 22.6 Lakhs
Check latest offers
2021 Tuono ... vs XDiavel
Ducati Multistrada V4

Ducati Multistrada V4

18.99 - 23.3 Lakhs
Check latest offers
2021 Tuono ... vs Multistrada ...

Explore your vehicle

Trending Aprilia Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Aprilia Bikes

    Aprilia 2021 Tuono V4 News

    Apart from the use of new paint liveries on the 2022 Aprilia models, the rest of the details remain unchanged.
    2022 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 updated with new colours
    21 Jan 2022
    The Aprilia Typhoon 125 is already on sale internationally but the India-spec model will be different in many ways
    Aprilia Typhoon 125 scooter India launch confirmed by March 2023
    10 Feb 2023
    Aprilia RS660
    Aprilia India confirms KTM RC 390 rival for this year, could be called RS440
    9 Feb 2023
    Yamaha Aerox is currently the most popular maxi-scooter in India. The SXR 160 is the flagship scooter for Aprilia.&nbsp;
    Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Specs, features and price compared
    30 Aug 2022
    Aprilia SR Max250 HPE has been launched in China.&nbsp;
    Aprilia SR Max250 HPE breaks cover as a premium, performance scooter
    12 Jul 2022
    View all
     

    Videos

    KTM 390 Adventure X, the more affordable version of adventure tourer motorcycle, is available at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.81 lakh (ex-showroom). It misses out on the adjustable suspension, spoke wheels and the new digital screen.
    2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
    5 Jun 2023
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
    Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
    23 May 2023
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
    18 May 2023
    Tips of Maintaining Two Wheelers
    Tips of Maintaining Two Wheelers | All Things Auto
    4 May 2023
    View all
     

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Simple Energy One

    Simple Energy One

    1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero XPulse 200 4V

    Hero XPulse 200 4V

    1.44 - 1.51 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Yulu Wynn

    Yulu Wynn

    55,555* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    KTM 390 Adventure X

    KTM 390 Adventure X

    2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha Aerox 155

    Yamaha Aerox 155

    1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers

    Trending Bikes in India 2023

    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Yamaha R15 V4

    Yamaha R15 V4

    1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    60,310 - 69,760*
    Check Latest Offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
    Check Latest Offers
    TVS Raider

    TVS Raider

    77,500 - 86,437*
    Check Latest Offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Yamaha XSR155

    Yamaha XSR155

    1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    LML Star

    LML Star

    1 - 1.2 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Suzuki SV650

    Suzuki SV650

    6 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Benelli TRK800

    Benelli TRK800

    8.5 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Benelli Leoncino 800

    Benelli Leoncino 800

    8 - 9 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details
    Benelli 600RR

    Benelli 600RR

    6.5 Lakhs Exp. Price*
    Check Details