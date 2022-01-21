Saved Articles
Top Sections
Auto News
Offers
Electric Vehicles
new
Find cars
Find bikes
Compare cars
Compare bikes
My Garage
EMI calculator
Dealers
Explore Auto
About Us About Us
Contact Us
SITEMAP
RSS
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Search
Log In
Home
Latest News
News
News
Auto News
Car News
Bike News
Electric Vehicle News
Electric Vehicles
new
Reviews
How To
Find Vehicles
Find Vehicles
Find Cars
Find Bikes
Compare
Compare
Compare Cars
Compare Bikes
Offers
My Garage
Dealers
For You
More
More
Photos
Videos
Web Stories
EMI Calculator
Trending
Home
New bikes
Aprilia bikes
Aprilia 2021 RSV4
Overview
Variants
Price
Images
Specifications & Features
News
Videos
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15
Aprilia
2021 RSV4
Aprilia 2021 RSV4 starting price is Rs. 20,93,000 in India. Aprilia 2021 RSV4 is available in Powered by a null engine.
₹20.93 - 28 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers
Aprilia 2021 RSV4 Key Specs
Engine
1099.0 cc
View all
2021 RSV4 specs and features
About Aprilia 2021 RSV4
Latest Update
2022 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 updated with new colours
Aprilia Typhoon 125 scooter India launch confirmed by March 2023
Aprilia 2021 RSV4 Alternatives
Triumph
Tiger 1200
₹
19.19 - 21.69 Lakhs
Check latest offers
2021 RSV4 vs Tiger 1200
Ducati
XDiavel
₹
18 - 22.6 Lakhs
Check latest offers
2021 RSV4 vs XDiavel
Ducati
Multistrada V4
₹
18.99 - 23.3 Lakhs
Check latest offers
2021 RSV4 vs Multistrada ...
Aprilia
Tuono V4
₹
20.66 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
2021 RSV4 vs Tuono V4
Indian
Chief Dark Horse
₹
20.76 - 20.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers
2021 RSV4 vs Chief Dark H...
Explore your vehicle
Check vehicle details
Check Insurance & PUCC due date
Trending Aprilia Bikes
Popular
Aprilia SR 125
₹
90,741 - 1.02 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Aprilia SXR 160
₹
1.26 - 1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Aprilia RSV4
₹
23.69 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Aprilia Tuono V4
₹
20.66 Lakhs* Onwards
*Ex-showroom price
Aprilia 2021 Tuono V4
₹
18.91 - 21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
View all
Aprilia Bikes
Aprilia 2021 RSV4 News
2022 Aprilia RSV4 and Tuono V4 updated with new colours
21 Jan 2022
Aprilia Typhoon 125 scooter India launch confirmed by March 2023
10 Feb 2023
Aprilia India confirms KTM RC 390 rival for this year, could be called RS440
9 Feb 2023
Yamaha Aerox 155 vs Aprilia SXR 160: Specs, features and price compared
30 Aug 2022
Aprilia SR Max250 HPE breaks cover as a premium, performance scooter
12 Jul 2022
View all
Videos
2023 KTM 390 Adventure: First ride review
5 Jun 2023
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
18 May 2023
Tips of Maintaining Two Wheelers | All Things Auto
4 May 2023
View all
Latest Bikes in India 2023
Simple Energy One
₹1.45 - 1.5 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero XPulse 200 4V
₹1.44 - 1.51 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yulu Wynn
₹55,555* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
KTM 390 Adventure X
₹2.8 Lakhs* Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha Aerox 155
₹1.43 - 1.45 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
View all
Latest Bikes
Trending Bikes in India 2023
Yamaha MT-15
₹1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Yamaha R15 V4
₹1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
Hero Splendor Plus
₹60,310 - 69,760*
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
₹1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs*
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider
₹77,500 - 86,437*
Check Latest Offers
View all
Trending Bikes
Upcoming Bikes in India 2023
Yamaha XSR155
₹1.4 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
LML Star
₹1 - 1.2 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Suzuki SV650
₹6 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli TRK800
₹8.5 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli Leoncino 800
₹8 - 9 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
Benelli 600RR
₹6.5 Lakhs
Exp. Price*
Check Details
View all
Upcoming Bikes