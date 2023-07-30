HT Auto
1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15

Ampere Zeal

59,990 - 68,799*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Available Colours
Ampere Zeal is Discontinued and no longer Produced.
Available Colours

Ampere Zeal Specs

Ampere Zeal comes with Automatic transmission. The price of Zeal starts at Rs. 59,990 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Ampere Zeal sits in the Electric Bikes segment in the Indian market.

Ampere Zeal Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Load Capacity
130 kg
Ground Clearance
145 mm
Length
1720 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm
Kerb Weight
78 kg
Height
1200 mm
Width
660 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-3.00-10,Rear :-3.00-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
11s
Top Speed
50 - 55 kmph
Battery Warranty
3 Years
Max Torque
19 Nm @ 632 rpm
Transmission
Automatic
Motor Warranty
3 Years
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Range
85 - 90 km/charge
Continuous Power
1200 W
Motor IP Rating
IP 64
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button Start
Motor Type
BLDC
Motor Power
1200 W
Max Speed
50 kmph
Body Type
Electric Bikes
Rear Suspension
Coil Spring
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Charging Point
Yes
EBS
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Find My Scooter,Harmonic Braking System
Carry Hook
Yes
Clock
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
Yes
Battery Capacity
60 V, 30 Ah
DRLs
Yes
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Li-ion

Ampere Zeal Alternatives

Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez

Crayon Motors Crayon Zeez

48,000 - 58,000
Check latest offers
Zeal vs Crayon Zeez
Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus

Kabira Mobility Kollegio Plus

48,000 - 65,490
Check latest offers
Zeal vs Kollegio Plu...
Raftaar Electrica

Raftaar Electrica

48,540 - 52,450
Check latest offers
Zeal vs Electrica
Hero Lectro F6i

Hero Lectro F6i

49,000 Onwards
Check latest offers
Zeal vs F6i
YObykes Yo Edge

YObykes Yo Edge

49,000 Onwards
Check latest offers
Zeal vs Yo Edge

Ampere News

Seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers have written to the government to seek <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>469 crore subsidies from the consumers who have benefitted from the FAME 2 scheme.
Received FAME 2 subsidy for your electric two-wheeler? You may have to return it. Know more
30 Jul 2023
Hero Electric Optima and NYX electric scooters being manufactured at Mahindra's Pithampur plant. The EV maker is under the scanner for alleged misappropriation of FAME II subsidy incentives.
Hero Electric, Okinawa and 5 other EV makers asked to refund FAME II incentives or face de-registration: Centre
25 Jul 2023
Ampere currently sells three different electric scooters: Primus, Magnus EX and Zeal EX.
Ampere electric scooters cross new milestone, sell two lakh units. Know more
11 Jul 2023
The Ampere Primus gets the maximum price hike is closely priced with the Ola S1 Pro, Ather 450X, and the like
Ampere Primus, Magnus EX prices hiked by up to 39,100 after FAME II subsidy revision
1 Jun 2023
The Ministry of Heavy Industries has asked Greaves Electric Mobility to return <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>124 crore with interest claimed under the FAME II subsidy
Govt asks Greaves Electric Mobility to return 124 crore over FAME II violations
27 May 2023
View all
 
Ampere Zeal Expert Review

Amazing scooter, good quality electric scooter by Greaves, looks are nice. Visited the dealer (Volt Motor EV) showroom.....

Ampere Zeal Variants & Price List

Ampere Zeal price starts at ₹ 59,990 and goes upto ₹ 68,799 (Ex-showroom). Ampere Zeal comes in 1 variants. Ampere Zeal top variant price is ₹ 59,990.

STD
59,990* *Last Recorded Price
1200 W
50 kmph
85 - 90 km/charge
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Ampere Bikes

  • Popular
    View all Ampere Bikes

    Trending Ampere Bikes

    • Popular
      View all Ampere Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      Maruthisan MS 3.0

      1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Dream+

      Maruthisan Dream+

      1.63 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Maruthisan Beat

      Maruthisan Beat

      1.7 Lakhs Onwards
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Vespar

      Fujiyama Vespar

      61,050 - 86,641
      Check latest offers
      Fujiyama Spectra

      Fujiyama Spectra

      51,528 - 77,119
      Check latest offers

      Trending Bikes in India 2023

      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 69,760
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Honda Activa 6G

      Honda Activa 6G

      75,347 - 81,347
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      CFMoto 400NK

      CFMoto 400NK

      3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      Harley-Davidson Custom1250

      16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Springfield

      Indian Springfield

      30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Yamaha YZF R1

      Yamaha YZF R1

      20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda CBR150R

      Honda CBR150R

      1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details