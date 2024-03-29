HT Auto
Ampere Zeal EX On Road Price in Amritsar

Ampere Zeal EX
Ampere Zeal EX
Ampere Zeal EX
Ampere Zeal EX
Ampere Zeal EX
Ampere Zeal EX
96,690* Onwards
*On-Road Price
Amritsar
Zeal EX Price in Amritsar

Ampere Zeal EX on road price in Amritsar starts from Rs. 1.01 Lakhs.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Ampere Zeal EX STD₹ 1.01 Lakhs
...Read More

Ampere Zeal EX Variant Wise Price List in Amritsar

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
STD
₹1.01 Lakhs*On-Road Price
55 Kmph
120 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
96,690
Insurance
4,191
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Amritsar)
1,00,881
EMI@2,168/mo
Close

Ampere Zeal EX Alternatives

Kinetic Green Flex

Kinetic Green Flex

1.1 Lakhs
Flex Price in Amritsar
Vida V1

Vida V1

97,800 - 1.26 Lakhs
V1 Price in Amritsar
UPCOMING
Hero Electric AE-29

Hero Electric AE-29

85,000 - 90,000
PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

PURE EV EPluto 7G Pro

99,999
EPluto 7G Pro Price in Amritsar
Ola Electric S1 X

Ola Electric S1 X

89,999 - 1.1 Lakhs
S1 X Price in Amritsar
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

1.15 Lakhs
Epluto 7G Max Price in Amritsar

Popular Ampere Bikes

    Ampere News

    From Ather, Ultraviolette to Ampere and BMW, the two-wheeler space will have a versatile lineup of products arriving in April 2024
    Ather Rizta to BMW R 1300 GS: Two-wheeler launches to watch out for in April 2024
    29 Mar 2024
    The new trademarked names - Ampere Aspirus and Nexus - could be used for the brand's upcoming NXG-based electric scooter
    Ampere trademarks Aspirus and Nexus names. New e-scooters incoming?
    9 Mar 2024
    The upcoming Ampere electric scooter entered the India Book of Records with two remarkable feat during the K2K ride
    Ampere sets new records with upcoming electric scooter, pre-bookings open at 499
    6 Mar 2024
    Ampere will sell Primus and Magnus electric scooters in Nepal.
    Ampere electric scooters foray into global market, launches first-ever showroom in this country
    4 Dec 2023
    Hero Electric is among seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers who are facing legal action over unpaid dues of FAME II incentives offered by the Centre.
    FAME II subsidy: ARAI, ICAT officials face Centre's probe for lapse in offering incentives to Hero, Okinawa and 5 others
    23 Nov 2023
    Videos

    Bajaj Auto has introduced the 2024 Pulsar N250 motorcycle in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.51 lakh (ex-showroom).
    2024 Bajaj Pulsar N250 launched: First look
    10 Apr 2024
    Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
    Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
    20 Feb 2024
    Matter Aera 5000 electric motorcycles are price from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.74 lakh and goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.84 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV maker said the deliveries of India's first geared electric motorcycle will start from March.
    Matter Aera 5000+ review: Can India’s first geared electric motorcycle be a gamechanger?
    8 Feb 2024
    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    Priced at around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom), the Kinetic Green Zulu is seen as a rival to the likes of Ola S1 X+ and Okinawa PraisePro.
    Kinetic Green Zulu: A new electric scooter on the block
    12 Dec 2023
