Reo Price Range Specifications
Ampere Reo Front Left View
Ampere Reo Left View
Ampere Reo Rear View
Ampere Reo Brand Name View
Ampere Reo Disc View
Ampere Reo Front Tyre View
Ampere Reo Li Plus

63,337*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Reo Li Plus

Reo Li Plus Prices

The Reo Li Plus, is priced at ₹63,337 (ex-showroom).

Reo Li Plus Range

The Reo Li Plus offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Reo Li Plus Colours

The Reo Li Plus is available in 5 colour options: Blue, Orange, Red, Yellow, White.

Reo Li Plus Battery & Range

Reo Li Plus vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In this price bracket, alternatives to the Reo Li Plus include the BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV priced ₹59.9 Thousands and the Sokudo Dhansu priced ₹59.89 Thousands.

Reo Li Plus Specs & Features

The Reo Li Plus has Charging at Home, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.

Ampere Reo Li Plus Price

Reo Li Plus

₹ 63,337*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,900
Insurance
3,437
On-Road Price in Delhi
63,337
Ampere Reo Li Plus Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONS FEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Ground Clearance
155 mm
Wheelbase
1235 mm
Additional Storage
Yes

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake
Drum
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Range
70 km
Max Speed
25 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
250 W
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Hub Motor
Fuel Type
Electric

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
Hydraulic Telescopic

Charging

Charging at Home
Yes

Features and Safety

Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
1.3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Li-ion
Ampere Reo Li Plus EMI
Loan Amount
10,000
57,003
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
57,003
Interest Amount
16,510
Payable Amount
73,513

Ampere Reo other Variants

Reo 80

₹ 63,337*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
59,900
Insurance
3,437
On-Road Price in Delhi
63,337
Ampere Reo Alternatives

BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV

BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV

59,900Ex-Showroom
ReovsLoEV
Sokudo Dhansu

Sokudo Dhansu

59,889Ex-Showroom
ReovsDhansu
Aftek Motors Etwo

Aftek Motors Etwo

59,990Ex-Showroom
ReovsEtwo
EeVe Wind

EeVe Wind

59,999Ex-Showroom
ReovsWind
Evolet Pony

Evolet Pony

59,999Ex-Showroom
ReovsPony

Popular Scooters

ADMS DB

ADMS DB

1.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
DB Price in Delhi
ADMS EVA

ADMS EVA

1.35 LakhsEx-Showroom
EVA Price in Delhi
ADMS GTR

ADMS GTR

79,800Ex-Showroom
GTR Price in Delhi
ADMS Maevel

ADMS Maevel

97,000Ex-Showroom
Maevel Price in Delhi
ADMS Mantra

ADMS Mantra

57,999Ex-Showroom
Mantra Price in Delhi

