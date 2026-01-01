The Reo Li Plus, is priced at ₹63,337 (ex-showroom).
The Reo Li Plus offers single-charge range capabilities. Real-world range may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Reo Li Plus is available in 5 colour options: Blue, Orange, Red, Yellow, White.
In this price bracket, alternatives to the Reo Li Plus include the BattRE Electric Mobility LoEV priced ₹59.9 Thousands and the Sokudo Dhansu priced ₹59.89 Thousands.
The Reo Li Plus has Charging at Home, Underseat storage, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port, Display and Low Battery Indicator.