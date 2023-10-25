Ampere Primus on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 1.52 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ampere Primus on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 1.52 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Ampere Primus dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers. Ampere Primus on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Ampere Primus is mainly compared to Ather Energy Rizta which starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs in Surat, Ola Electric S1 Pro which starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs in Surat and Hero Electric AE-3 starting at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs in Surat. Variants On-Road Price Ampere Primus STD ₹ 1.52 Lakhs